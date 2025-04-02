HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jaiswal to represent Goa in Ranji Trophy?

April 02, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal played only one Ranji Trophy match for Mumnbai this season

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal played only one Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai this season. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make a major career move.

According to The Times of India, India's Test opener Jaiswal has decided to quit Mumbai and play for Goa in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to captain the Goa team in the 2025-26 season.

 

Jaiswal has been part of Mumbai's Ranji squad since the 2018-19 season and in 34 Ranji Trophy matches he has a first-class average of 61.65.

Jaiswal featured in just one Ranji Trophy match this season, scoring 4 and 26 in Mumbai's group-stage loss to Jammu and Kashmir before being ruled out of the semi-final.

 

