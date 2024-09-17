News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?

Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 17, 2024 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India coach John Wright (left) speaks to Rahul Dravid (right) and Sachin Tendulkar during the tour to Pakistan in 2004.

IMAGE: Then India coach John Wright, left, speaks to Rahul Dravid, right, and Sachin Tendulkar during the tour to Pakistan in 2004. Photograph: Reuters
 

Everyone remembers the Multan Test in 2004, one for Virender Sehwag's triple ton and another for the infamous declaration.

With India batting on 675/5 and Sachin Tendulkar unbeaten on 194, skipper Rahul Dravid decided to declare the first innings.

Six runs from a double ton, cameras captured Tendulkar's obvious disappointment. The move, although for the benefit of the team, was panned.

And throwing light on Tendulkar's reaction on returning to the dressing room was then India opener Akash Chopra, who was part of the squad on that tour to Pakistan.

'I was in the dressing room, but I wasn't part of that conversation. To be very honest, I didn't even try to get into it because I was too young. Yes, Paaji (Tendulkar) wasn't happy that day. I think I saw him unhappy for the first time.

'I never saw him lose his temper, and he didn't exactly lose his temper that day but he was visibly unhappy. Something wasn't right,' Chopra told the YouTube channel 2 Sloggers.

It was the team's decision to declare the innings and not Dravid's alone, Chopra clarified. Sourav Ganguly, he added, was part of the think-tank that took the decision.

'Rahul did call, but Dada (Ganguly) was part of the dressing room that day too. He wasn't playing in that game, but he was in the dressing room and I'm sure he was part of the think-tank. It wasn't the captain's decision alone,' said Chopra.

Virender Sehwag, right, celebrates with Sachin Tendulkar after completing his triple century during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, on March 29, 2004

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag, right, celebrates with Sachin Tendulkar after completing his triple century during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, March 29, 2004. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

'After the game, Rahul did say that he wouldn't have declared had he known the match would end within 4 days. With Rahul, it is possible that in heat of the moment, you agree or disagree. But you don't doubt his decision. You know that even if he was at a similar position, he would've taken the same decision.'

In his autobiography Playing It My Way, Tendulkar reveals how hurt he was at the declaration and he told Dravid to 'leave him alone' so that he could come to terms with his disappointment of missing out on a double century.

'I assured Rahul that the incident would have no bearing on my involvement on the field, but off the field, I would prefer to be left alone for a while to come to terms with what had happened,' Tendulkar says in the book.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Tendulkar felt let down by Dravid's declaration'
Tendulkar disappointed
'Sachin was ruthless, Sehwag the most destructive'
'Sachin was ruthless, Sehwag the most destructive'
Kejriwal set to quit, AAP to name new Delhi CM at noon
Kejriwal set to quit, AAP to name new Delhi CM at noon
BAPS temple in US vandalised; India reacts sharply
BAPS temple in US vandalised; India reacts sharply
BJP MLA falls on tracks during Vande Bharat flag-off
BJP MLA falls on tracks during Vande Bharat flag-off
'Now Kashmiris Say Hindustan, Hindustan'
'Now Kashmiris Say Hindustan, Hindustan'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'We closed that chapter immediately', Sachin on Multan Test row

'We closed that chapter immediately', Sachin on Multan Test row

Multan 2004: When an angry Tendulkar slammed Dravid!

Multan 2004: When an angry Tendulkar slammed Dravid!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances