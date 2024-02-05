SA debutant skipper Neil Brand scripts history

IMAGE: The Proteas skipper scripted history with his six-wicket haul. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

South Africa's skipper Neil Brand made history on Monday, securing the best bowling figures by a bowler on his Test debut while leading the side.

Brand accomplished this record during the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

Leading a largely inexperienced South African line-up with a lot of uncapped players, Brand took 6/119 in his first innings as a captain. He got the wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, skipper Tim Southee and Neil Brand.

Brand has gone past Bangladesh's Naimur Rahman, who secured 6/132 against India in November 2000.

The best figures by a South African bowler on Test debut are by legendary all-rounder Lance Klusner, getting 8/64 against India back in November 1996.

Brand is also the first-ever South African spinner to get a six-wicket haul on Test debut.

He is the fourth South African captain to have claimed a Test five-wicket haul, joining the company of legendary Shaun Pollock, Trevor Goddard, and Eiulf Nupen (two times).

The last time a South African skipper took a five-wicket haul was Pollock, against India in Gqeberha back in 2001.

Brand stepped up to lead the side during this two-Test series as it coincides with the country's premier domestic T20 league, the second season of SA20. All of South Africa's main players are participating in the league, causing Cricket South Africa (CSA) to name a second-string side.

Brand has played 51 first-class matches, scoring 2,906 runs at an average of 39.27, with six centuries and 20 fifties in 84 innings. He has also taken 72 wickets in the format, with the best figures of 4/35 and an average of 30.81.