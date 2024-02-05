News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA debutant skipper Neil Brand scripts history

SA debutant skipper Neil Brand scripts history

Source: ANI
February 05, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Proteas skipper scripted history with his six-wicket haul. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

South Africa's skipper Neil Brand made history on Monday, securing the best bowling figures by a bowler on his Test debut while leading the side.

Brand accomplished this record during the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

Leading a largely inexperienced South African line-up with a lot of uncapped players, Brand took 6/119 in his first innings as a captain. He got the wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, skipper Tim Southee and Neil Brand.

 

Brand has gone past Bangladesh's Naimur Rahman, who secured 6/132 against India in November 2000.

The best figures by a South African bowler on Test debut are by legendary all-rounder Lance Klusner, getting 8/64 against India back in November 1996.

Brand is also the first-ever South African spinner to get a six-wicket haul on Test debut.

He is the fourth South African captain to have claimed a Test five-wicket haul, joining the company of legendary Shaun Pollock, Trevor Goddard, and Eiulf Nupen (two times).

The last time a South African skipper took a five-wicket haul was Pollock, against India in Gqeberha back in 2001.

Brand stepped up to lead the side during this two-Test series as it coincides with the country's premier domestic T20 league, the second season of SA20. All of South Africa's main players are participating in the league, causing Cricket South Africa (CSA) to name a second-string side.

Brand has played 51 first-class matches, scoring 2,906 runs at an average of 39.27, with six centuries and 20 fifties in 84 innings. He has also taken 72 wickets in the format, with the best figures of 4/35 and an average of 30.81.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Mrs Irfan Pathan
Meet Mrs Irfan Pathan
Why Is KP Thanking Shubman Gill?
Why Is KP Thanking Shubman Gill?
Stokes lauds 'maturity' of England's rookie spin trio
Stokes lauds 'maturity' of England's rookie spin trio
Hockey: Great opportunity for youngsters: Harmanpreet
Hockey: Great opportunity for youngsters: Harmanpreet
Gill's injury update: No major concerns
Gill's injury update: No major concerns
Sunak under Oppn fire over 'VIP access' for Infosys
Sunak under Oppn fire over 'VIP access' for Infosys
Gill breaks silence on criticism, inner disappointment
Gill breaks silence on criticism, inner disappointment

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Rachin Ravindra Shatters Records

Rachin Ravindra Shatters Records

'Let the bat do the talking!'

'Let the bat do the talking!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances