Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Pathan revealed a picture of his spouse and expressed deep gratitude and admiration for her.

Pathan lovingly referred to Safa as his constant companion, friend, mood lifter, comedian, troublemaker, and the nurturing mother of their two sons, Imran and Suleiman.