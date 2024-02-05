IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his third Test century at the ADA-VDA cricket stadium, February 4, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Amidst an extended period of indifferent form, doubts crept in about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian batting line-up, especially with the imminent return of Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

The scepticism wasn't limited to the stands, as even former head coach Ravi Shastri, drawing parallels with Cheteshwar Pujara's cautionary tale, expressed reservations following Gill's modest 34 run contribution in the first innings of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

While Pujara himself bounced back with a stellar double century against Jharkhand, accompanied by consistent scores of 49, 43, 43, 66, and 91 in subsequent Ranji Trophy innings, Gill's response was a splendid century in the second innings.

Brimming with elation over the young batter's hundred, retired Punjab and India cricketer Yuvraj Singh delivered a potent response to Gill's detractors while lavishing praise on the century.

'Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock! Good to see the three digit mark,' Yuvi exclaimed. 'Well played my boy, let the bat do the talking!'