Rachin Ravindra shatters records: Double ton propels him to new hights

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra secured a unique batting record during the first Test against South Africa on Monday.

During the second day of the Test match at Mount Maunganui, Rachin registered the highest score by a maiden century-maker in the history of New Zealand Cricket.

In his innings, Rachin scored 240 in 366 balls, with 26 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 65.

He has overtaken the record of former Kiwi batter Matthew Sinclair, who scored 214 against West Indies on his debut in 1999.

Leading upto the Test, Ravindra had just played six innings and scored 73 runs at an average of just above 18. Now, in four Tests and seven innings, he has scored 313 runs and his average has rocketed to 52.16. His previous best Test score has also gone from 18* to 240.

At the age of 24 years and 79 days, he is the second-youngest to score a Test double ton for Kiwis. Sinclair is the youngest Kiwi batter to score a double ton at 24 years and 47 days.

Rachin emerged as one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 106.44, with three centuries and two fifties.

He also recently won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for 2023.