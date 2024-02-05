Why Is KP Thanking Shubman Gill?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill showcased his talent on Day 3 of the second Test, February 4, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill staged a remarkable comeback with a brilliant century in the second innings of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Amid scrutiny over his place in the team due to recent performances, Gill's score garnered an enthusiastic response from Kevin Pietersen, who scored a remarkable century during England's 2012 tour of India.

KP had earlier advocated for patience with Gill, drawing parallels with the initial struggles faced by South African legend Jacques Kallis.

After Gill scored his century, Pietersen's earlier foresight manifested in a triumphant 'Thank you, Shubman Gill.'

Behind the scenes, Gill faced intense pressure, as revealed by a report in the Indian Express newspaper. The young cricketer had reportedly received an ultimatum from the team management after a subpar display in the first Test.

The report hinted at the possibility of Gill playing Ranji Trophy games to refine his technique if he failed to deliver in the Test.

Gill's determined innings not only secured his place in the team, but pushed potential Ranji Trophy plans into the background.

'I will go and play the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Mohali,' Gill reportedly had shared with a family member, highlighting the critical nature of his performance and the subsequent triumphant turnaround.