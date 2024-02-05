News
Why Is KP Thanking Shubman Gill?

Why Is KP Thanking Shubman Gill?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 05, 2024 07:33 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill showcased his talent on Day 3 of the second Test, February 4, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill staged a remarkable comeback with a brilliant century in the second innings of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Amid scrutiny over his place in the team due to recent performances, Gill's score garnered an enthusiastic response from Kevin Pietersen, who scored a remarkable century during England's 2012 tour of India.

KP had earlier advocated for patience with Gill, drawing parallels with the initial struggles faced by South African legend Jacques Kallis.

 

After Gill scored his century, Pietersen's earlier foresight manifested in a triumphant 'Thank you, Shubman Gill.'

Kevin Pietersen

Behind the scenes, Gill faced intense pressure, as revealed by a report in the Indian Express newspaper. The young cricketer had reportedly received an ultimatum from the team management after a subpar display in the first Test.

The report hinted at the possibility of Gill playing Ranji Trophy games to refine his technique if he failed to deliver in the Test.

Gill's determined innings not only secured his place in the team, but pushed potential Ranji Trophy plans into the background.

'I will go and play the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Mohali,' Gill reportedly had shared with a family member, highlighting the critical nature of his performance and the subsequent triumphant turnaround.

Gill opens up on batting struggles, nets and epic ton
2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
EPL PIX: Arsenal upset Liverpool; Man United win
Messi's no-show sparks outrage among fans
Vinesh strikes gold! Triumphs after 16-month hiatus
Now, Bihar Congress MLAs fly to Hyderabad
England's Tour Of India 2024

PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target

2nd Test: Can England chase 399?

