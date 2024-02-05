News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes lauds 'maturity' of England's rookie spin trio

Stokes lauds 'maturity' of England's rookie spin trio

February 05, 2024 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Hartley has taken 14 wickets in the first two Tests while debutant Shoab Bashir picked four wickets in the Test at Visakhapatnam

IMAGE: Tom Hartley has taken 14 wickets in the first two Tests while debutant Shoab Bashir picked four wickets in the Test at Visakhapatnam. Photograph: BCCI

England captain Ben Stokes said he is proud of his inexperienced spinners, who gave a good account of themselves even in their defeat in the second Test against India on Monday.

 

Spin plays a crucial role in India and it was no different in the first two matches of the five-Test series with England going with only one fast bowler in each match.

England suffered a setback when Jack Leach, their spin spearhead, hurt his knee in the series opener in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

To make it worse, part-timer Joe Root hurt his finger on Sunday, and bowled just two overs in India's second innings.

Rehan Ahmed, playing his Third test, combined with Tom Hartley, who debuted in Hyderabad, and debutant Shoaib Bashir to claim 15 of the 20 Indian wickets, which pleased Stokes.

"Looking at them, five or six Tests between them, to bowl the way they did yesterday without Joe -- what they produced was incredible," Stokes said after India beat them by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

"They showed a lot of maturity and skills beyond their years and I am very proud of them."

Veteran James Anderson, England's lone fast bowler in the contest, also impressed in his 184th test producing moments of exceptional seam bowling claiming five wickets.

Stokes doffed his hat at the craft and longevity of Anderson, who seemed locked in a battle for one-upmanship with India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah.

"Anderson was amazing," Stokes said.

"You look at him and the way that Jasprit Bumrah this week, you are watching two incredible bowlers.

"Jasprit is obviously on the opposing side but sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say, what a player. But Jimmy is exactly that as well."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah is a champion player for us'
'Bumrah is a champion player for us'
'Pant's keeping won't be as sharp on return but...'
'Pant's keeping won't be as sharp on return but...'
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
SA debutant skipper Neil Brand scripts history
SA debutant skipper Neil Brand scripts history
Why isn't Shinde raided?: Uddhav on BJP MLA's claim
Why isn't Shinde raided?: Uddhav on BJP MLA's claim
Bill on paper leaks in govt exams has Rs 1 cr fine
Bill on paper leaks in govt exams has Rs 1 cr fine
Rachin Ravindra Shatters Records
Rachin Ravindra Shatters Records

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Series levelled but India won't breathe easy yet

Series levelled but India won't breathe easy yet

PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag

PHOTOS: India outplay England in Vizag

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances