IMAGE: Virat Kohli made a half-century off 56 balls, his 5th 50 on the trot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a dazzling showcase of skill, Virat Kohli has eclipsed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to claim the second-highest run-scorer title in ODI World Cup history, following his standout performance against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Accumulating an impressive total of 1,795 runs across 37 matches with a stellar average of 59.83, Kohli's remarkable record boasts five centuries and 12 fifties, with his highest individual score reaching 117. Surpassing Ponting's previous record of 1,743 runs, Kohli now stands as the second-highest run-scorer, with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar holding the top spot with 2,278 runs.

Kohli not only etched his name in the record books for the overall run tally but also concluded the ODI World Cup 2023 as the highest run-scorer in a single edition, surpassing Tendulkar's 673 runs in 2003. With an impressive count of nine half-centuries, Kohli set a new benchmark for fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Tendulkar's seven fifties in 2003 and Shakib al Hasan's record in 2019.

Nevertheless, Kohli's journey in the 2023 World Cup took an unexpected twist in the 28.3 overs of the final match when Pat Cummins delivered a game-changing performance, dismissing the Indian batting maestro with a well-executed short-length ball that found its way to the stumps via an inside edge.

Despite Kohli's departure, the 'Men in Blue' remain steadfast in their quest for a third World Cup title, while the Aussies are equally resolute in their pursuit of a sixth trophy in this riveting tournament.