Sonal's Birthday Party In Dubai

Pooja craves for coffee... Shilpa wants dancing fountains... Krystle is missing Cannes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan, who celebrated her birthday in Dubai, thanks her fans for the birthday wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal writes, ' Thank you for allll the beautiful wishes. I love you all for always showering me with sooo much love. Grateful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde gets coffee cravings in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty also shares pictures from her Dubai Diaries and writes, 'Wishing every fortnight ends with fountains dancing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza shares a throwback picture from 2022 and writes, 'Missing Cannes a little extra today.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya holiday in Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol discovers Tuscany.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas clicks a selfie at the Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur is 'sharing a gem I discovered during my stay in Bikaner. The wonderfully curated collection at the Prachina Museum with some intimate, grand and unseen memorabilia.

'Among many fascinating collectibles showcased here with the influences of Mughal and the British era I came upon ornate velvet covered ghee containers, a device designed to throw gulaal on Holi, a vintage lunchbox (of course) For anyone visiting Junagarh Fort in Bikaner, please don't miss this labour of love!!'