Sonal's Birthday Party In Dubai

Pooja craves for coffee... Shilpa wants dancing fountains... Krystle is missing Cannes...
Sonal Chauhan, who celebrated her birthday in Dubai, thanks her fans for the birthday wishes.
Sonal writes, ' Thank you for allll the beautiful wishes. I love you all for always showering me with sooo much love. Grateful.'
Pooja Hegde gets coffee cravings in Dubai.
Shilpa Shetty also shares pictures from her Dubai Diaries and writes, 'Wishing every fortnight ends with fountains dancing.'
Krystle D'Souza shares a throwback picture from 2022 and writes, 'Missing Cannes a little extra today.'
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya holiday in Greece.
Bobby Deol discovers Tuscany.
Tovino Thomas clicks a selfie at the Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Nimrat Kaur is 'sharing a gem I discovered during my stay in Bikaner. The wonderfully curated collection at the Prachina Museum with some intimate, grand and unseen memorabilia.
'Among many fascinating collectibles showcased here with the influences of Mughal and the British era I came upon ornate velvet covered ghee containers, a device designed to throw gulaal on Holi, a vintage lunchbox (of course) For anyone visiting Junagarh Fort in Bikaner, please don't miss this labour of love!!'