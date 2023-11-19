Rohit Sharma: The Unstoppable Force of the World Cup!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gave India a quick start. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rohit Sharma, leading the Indian cricket team, concluded an exceptional ICC Cricket World Cup campaign on home turf with a brilliant performance on Sunday.

In the World Cup final against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit once again showcased a brief yet impactful innings, contributing significantly to India's bonus runs in the initial ten overs of the powerplay. Scoring 47 runs in just 31 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes, Rohit exhibited a striking rate of over 151.

Throughout the 11 matches in the tournament, Rohit amassed an impressive 597 runs at an average of 54.27, coupled with a strike rate nearing 126. Noteworthy achievements include a century and three fifties, with his highest individual score of 131 against Afghanistan standing out as a remarkable feat given the combination of runs and strike rate.

Adding to his accolades, Rohit became the exclusive player to score 500-plus runs in consecutive ODI World Cups. Demonstrating prolific six-hitting prowess, he smashed 31 sixes in the tournament, setting a new record and surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record in the final.

Rohit's dominance extended to setting a new record for the most sixes against a single opponent in ODI cricket. With 86 sixes against Australia in the 50-over format, he surpassed Gayle's record of 85 sixes against England.

Throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit shattered multiple records, culminating in finishing with the most runs by a captain in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Kane Williamson's tally from the 2019 edition. His strike rate of 125.94 ranked as the second-highest among players with a minimum of 400 runs in a World Cup, with AB De Villiers holding the top spot from the 2015 World Cup.

Highlighting his dominance in the powerplay, 401 of Rohit's 597 runs came between the first ten overs, facing only 297 balls and maintaining an exceptional strike rate of 135.01. With an average of 80.20 in the powerplay and 24 sixes, Rohit emerged as the standout powerplay batter in the tournament.

In his illustrious World Cup career, Rohit has accumulated 1,575 runs at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate exceeding 105.49. Boasting a record seven centuries and six fifties, including a best score of 140, he solidifies his position as the fourth-highest run-getter in tournament history. The all-time top run-scorer in WC cricket remains Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 2,278 runs in 44 innings, featuring six centuries and 15 fifties.