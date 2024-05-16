News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 11 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal's Malda

11 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal's Malda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 16, 2024 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 11 people were killed on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning in different places across Malda district of West Bengal, a government official said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, he said.

"So far, 11 people have been killed due to lightning strikes. A number of injured people are being treated at various hospitals. Some of the injured are in critical condition," the official told PTI.

 

Three persons -- Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mriddha(16) and Manajit Mandal (21) -- were killed in Malda's Sahapur area, while another person identified as Asit Saha (19) died in Gajol after he was struck by lightning while working in a mango orchard, he said.

Eight-year-old Rana Sheikh in Manickchak's Mohammed Tola and a couple, Nayan Roy (23) and Priyanka Singha (20) of Harishchandrapur, also losted their lives due to lightning, the official added.

In Haddatola, lightning killed Atul Mandal (65) and Sheikh Sabrul (11) while Sumitra Mandal (45) lost her life in Mirdadpur, he said.

In Englishbazar's Milki, a man identified as Pankaj Mandal (23) was killed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PHOTOS: Capturing storms from the best seat in the sky
PHOTOS: Capturing storms from the best seat in the sky
Lightning strikes UP, Bihar; 110 dead in two days
Lightning strikes UP, Bihar; 110 dead in two days
Lightning kills surfer training for Olympic qualifier
Lightning kills surfer training for Olympic qualifier
We'll do everything to make June 6 special: Stimac
We'll do everything to make June 6 special: Stimac
Over 30% Covaxin takers reported adverse events: Study
Over 30% Covaxin takers reported adverse events: Study
Oppn will disintegrate 'khata khat' after June 4: Modi
Oppn will disintegrate 'khata khat' after June 4: Modi
KL hasn't done bad at all: Klusener backs LSG skipper
KL hasn't done bad at all: Klusener backs LSG skipper
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

71 dead in lightning strikes in several states

71 dead in lightning strikes in several states

700-km Brazil 'megaflash' sets lightning record: UN

700-km Brazil 'megaflash' sets lightning record: UN

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances