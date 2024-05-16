Kejriwal silent on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal refused comment on the Swati Maliwal 'assault' at a joint press conference on Thursday where Akhilesh Yadav said there are 'more important things' to discuss.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav address a joint press conference of INDIA bloc, at the SP office, in Lucknow on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has summoned Kejriwal's aide on Thursday over the allegations of assault.

The hearing of Bhibhav Kumar is scheduled for Friday at 11 am, according to the summon.

The NCW took suo moto cognisance of a media post titled 'Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her', where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the chief minister's residence by Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's private secretary.

In light of these accusations, the commission issued a notice, emphasising that failure to comply could result in further actions as deemed necessary by them.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP leader Sanjay Sing, also present at the press conference in Lucknow, said there should be no politics on the issue.

He then targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party government and raised the issue of a Manipuri woman being paraded naked, the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal and Maliwal being 'beaten' up by police during protests by wrestlers when she was the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

When Kejriwal was asked a question over the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal, Yadav took the microphone, and said, "There are more important things than that."

He then unfolded a piece of paper and said, "BJP people are not with anyone, it is a 'gang' that lodges false cases."

Sanjay Singh then took the microphone from the SP chief, and said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer for atrocities against women during the party rule.

"The entire country is sad till date that wife of a Kargil veteran was paraded naked in Manipur and the PM of India remained silent. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women and he was allowed to flee from the country by the BJP," he alleged,

"When the female wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal went there as NCW chief, she was dragged and beaten by the police. In UP, in case of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Hathras the PM of India has remained quite and not said a word," he said.

Singh, who had met Maliwal at her residence on Wednesday, said, "The AAP is our family. Party has made its view clear. I want that BJP and PM should also answer on the issues I have kept before you. He (PM) should answer on the issue of Swati Maliwal, who was dragged and beaten when she went to seek justice for the female wrestlers. I just want to say don't play political games on the issues."

This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff 'assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said earlier.

She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.