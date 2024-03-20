News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Missing From MI's Team Bonding

Rohit Missing From MI's Team Bonding

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 20, 2024 14:10 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan are all smiles on their day out! Photograph: Screengrab/Mumbai Indians/X
 

Another exciting IPL season is hours away and five-time champions Mumbai Indians sweated it out, but not on the field.

In a video posted on X, MI players and the coaching staff was seen sailing for Alibaug for a team bonding session.

But there was one player missing -- former MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The ferry set course for Alibaug from the iconic Gateway of India, with Ishan Kishan asking MI fans to cheer them on.

The players were then seen engaging in a fun paintball session.

Rohit joined the team a couple of days ago and his absence from the Alibaug adventure irked fans on social media.

Video: Mumbai Indians/X
