Hardik ready to take Rohit's MI legacy forward

Hardik ready to take Rohit's MI legacy forward

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 18, 2024 16:26 IST
'This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders.'

Fans were irate when Hardik Pandya was given the reins of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma. We respect our fans but we focus on the sport,' said Hardik

IMAGE: Fans were irate when Hardik Pandya was given the reins of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma. We respect our fans but we focus on the sport,' said Hardik. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday said his predecessor Rohit Sharma will continue to be his guiding force during the IPL despite the unexpected change of leadership ahead of the upcoming season.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans in the past two seasons, is back at Mumbai Indians as captain for the 2024 edition. Having led Mumbai Indians to five titles, Rohit was surprisingly replaced by Pandya going into the 2024 edition.

 

"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. So I don't think it will be awkward or anything different. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders," Pandya said in Mumbai.

"We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion," he replied when asked about the fans' outrage at Rohit's removal.

The star all-rounder will be making his comeback to top-level cricket with the IPL, having undergone a lengthy rehabilitation for the ankle injury he suffered in the ODI World Cup at home in October.

"I have no issues with my body, I plan to play all the games. In IPL, I have not missed many games anyway. Technically, I was out for three months. It was a freak injury and it had nothing to do with my earlier injuries. I tried to stop the ball and ended up getting injured," said Pandya.

The 30-year-old got instant success as leader of Gujarat Titans and after his return to the high-profile Mumbai franchise, he will be expected to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

"Expectations will always be there in Mumbai Indians. We must focus on the process. I cannot win tomorrow, we will have to wait for two months and see how we prepare, how we get together. We will play a brand which everyone will enjoy," he said.

Head coach Mark Boucher, who was sitting alongside Pandya in the media interaction, was also asked about Rohit and his role going forward.

"Rohit has been in fantastic form. Looking forward to Ro going out and expressing himself. We watched him bat against England. He has been batting fantastic," said Boucher.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
