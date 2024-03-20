Can LSG Do Better This IPL?

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran takes over the vice-captaincy, partnering Captain K L Rahul at the Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: LSG/X

Will K L Rahul and his team build on their impressive playoff appearances in their first two seasons and challenge for the title in 2024?

The Lucknow Super Giants are looking to make a serious title run in IPL 2024.

LSG has retained most of their core players, including the explosive opening duo of Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Rahul had missed the latter stages of IPL 2023 because of injury.

Nicholas Pooran takes over the vice-captaincy, partnering with Rahul to guide the young franchise.

LSG bolstered their batting with the acquisition of Devdutt Padikkal while the bowling attack received a boost with the additions of Shivam Mavi and David Willey. Uncapped M Siddarth is another exciting prospect.

A key challenge for LSG is their pace bowling depth. Mark Wood's withdrawal due to England's T20 World Cup preparations leaves them with a selection headache. Naveen-ul-Haq, David Willey, and new Windies sensation Shamar Joseph (Wood's replacement) will vie for the single overseas seamer slot.

Finding the right combination among the Indian pacers will be a concern. Mohsin Khan's form is a question mark after limited game time, and Shivam Mavi lacks experience.

Key Players to Watch

K L Rahul" The experienced opener is the backbone of LSG's batting. His consistent run-scoring, evident by his 600+ runs across four IPL seasons, is crucial for their success. His ability to rotate the strike and find boundaries early on. He sets the platform for a big total. Look out for him to anchor the innings and provide early momentum.

Nicholas Pooran: The explosive wicket-keeper batter is known for his finishing prowess. He is a nightmare for bowlers during the death overs. Pooran boasts a staggering strike rate of nearly 192 in the last four overs of T20 innings, having amassed over 1,500 runs with 123 sixes during that phase, Pooran is a master of clearing the ropes.

Ravi Bishnoi: This young leg-spinner has emerged as a vital cog in LSG's attack. Bishnoi's exceptional record in the middle overs is a major threat to opposing batters. With an impressive average of 22 and an economy rate below 7.5, he's a game-changer who can restrict the flow of runs. He can break partnerships and restrict the flow of runs in the middle overs, giving LSG a crucial advantage.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants have overhauled their coaching staff for IPL 2024, aiming for their maiden title win. Justin Langer, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes join as head coach, assistant coach and fielding coach respectively.

Best Results

In their first two seasons (2022 and 2023), LSG defied expectations by reaching the playoffs. They consistently finished third in the group stage, showcasing their well-rounded squad. However, they fell short in the Eliminator rounds against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants

Wicket-keepers

K L Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters

Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner

All-rounders

Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, David Willey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan

Bowlers

Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, M Siddharth