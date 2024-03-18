Boucher mute on Rohit's captaincy axe, MI fans irked

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with MI coach Mark Boucher at the press meet, March 18, 2024. Photograph: Mumbai Indians FC/X

Mumbai Indians' Head Coach Mark Boucher received a barrage of abuse online from franchise fans after he refused to answer a question over the reins being taken away from Rohit Sharma.

Earlier this year, Mumbai Indian made a stunning announcement, naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024.

At a joint press conference alongside Pandya, in Mumbai on Monday, Boucher was asked: 'What was the one reason that made the management decide that Rohit should not captain the Mumbai Indians and Hardik should captain?'

To this, Boucher was seen nodding his head before maintaining a stoic silence.

Boucher's silence was received with a lot of negativity by the fans, who see Rohit's ouster as captain as unfair.

Here's how fans reacted to Boucher's reaction...