Why GT Is The Team To Beat

There is a hint of difference, yet a sameness to the proceedings at the Gujarat Titans training camp ahead of IPL 2024. Coaches Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten continue to be the guiding forces for the Titans, but there is a big change at the top.

With Hardik Pandya's move to the Mumbai Indians, the Titans will have Shubman Gill helming the team.

Gill has limited captaincy experience having captained Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2019-2020 season, leading his team to victory in both games. On an India 'A' tour to New Zealand in 2020, he led India successfully in three 50-over matches.

'He has a good head on his shoulders,' says Head Coach Ashish Nehra. 'We believe in him, that's why we have made him the captain.'

IMAGE: Batting Coach and Mentor Gary Kirsten and Head Coach Ashish Nehra will look to steer the team to another IPL final. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

On the back of his explosive batting, Gill took home the Orange Cap -- he hit 890 runs in 17 matches -- and his team into the IPL 2023 final. The same will be expected of him this season and with the added responsibility of captaincy, it will be interesting to see how he goes about his tasks.

With the presence of the ever-reliable Kane Williamson in the side, Gill will have an experienced head to pick if the team lands in a tricky spot during the course of the demanding tournament.

The Ice Man will no doubt add to the team's batting repertoire, but there is also the quiet performer in veteran 'keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha who can put on the skates in the opener's slot.

Last season, Saha was the second-highest run-scorer for GT after Gill, tallying 371 runs, scoring at a strike rate of 129.

IMAGE: Opener Wriddhiman Saha was responsible in giving the Titans good starts throughout last season. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat have big-hitters in Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan (bought for Rs 7.40 crore/Rs 74 million at the auction last December) and South African David Miller, both adept at putting the finishing touches whether setting scores or chasing targets.

Blessed with a glut of superb all-rounders in B Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar, as well as bowlers like Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan who can smoke the opposition bowling when the situation demands, Gujarat look set to put on another big show for their fans this season.

IMAGE: Mohit Suri came up with match-winning performances in IPL 2023 and will be expected to put on a show this IPL too. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

The bowling will be slightly weakened by the absence of Mohammed Shami, the Purple Cap holder last season, recuperating from heel surgery.

One player who resurrected his career was fellow pacer Mohit Sharma. Mohit finished as the second highest wicket-taker for Gujarat last season with 27 scalps, including a five-wicket haul.

He will take the onus of leading the attack along with Irish Joshua.

Old Indian warhorse, Umesh Yadav, who was snapped up for Rs 5.80 crore/Rs 58 million will prove a handful for the opposition.

IMAGE: Spencer Johson has dabbled across several franchise tournaments and will make his IPL debut this season. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

There is a surprise package in bowler Spencer Johnson, one of GT's expensive buys (Rs 10 crore/Rs 100 million), an added arsenal to their fast bowling armoury.

On the back of some wonderful performances for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, the 28 year old was hot property at the December auction. If his BBL figures are anything to go by (in 12 matches, claiming 10 scalps with an economy rate of 7.81), irrespective of pitch conditions, Spencer is set to win fans in India.

Add Afghan spin whizzes Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, and GT have an attack that can restrict any opposition.

The Titans won IPL 2022 in their first season and ended runners up in IPL 2023. Clearly, they are the team to beat this season

Gujarat Titans

Batters

David Miller, Shubman Gill (captain), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Robin Minz

All-Rounders

Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan

Bowlers

Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson