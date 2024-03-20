SEE: K L Rahul offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple

Photograph and Video: ANI/X

Ahead of getting back to action in IPL 2024, K L Rahul offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Wednesday.



Rahul was accompanied by his parents -- father Dr KN Lokesh and mother Rajeshwari -- as he took part in the Bhasma Aarti, a ritual symbolising the transient nature of life and the continuous cycle of creation and destruction, conducted in the pre-dawn hours.

The Shree Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva as Mahakal.

The Karnataka batter will lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, starting on Friday. He has been out of action for the past few weeks, missing four Tests against England with a quadricep tendon injury.



Rahul looks keen to be in the best possible shape ahead of IPL as he went underwent recovery and rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.