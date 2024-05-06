Kareena's Most Important Role

Bollywood stars had quite a busy weekend. Here's looking at what they did.

Kareena Kapoor leaves for Delhi, where she was appointed UNICEF India's National Ambassador.

"I'm very honoured and humbled to take on this position. I've worked tirelessly and worked very hard with all my heart. And now, finally, I'm joining them as a national ambassador. But of course, with that comes a huge responsibility which I accept with all my heart to ensure that every child through the corners of India, however vulnerable, wherever he is, whoever she is...

"I must include when I say every single child, I do not specify gender, I do not want to, voice or no voice, abled or disabled...I specify every single child I will work towards to give them their fundamental right," Kareena tells ANI.

"Every child deserves a fair chance to life, the first five years of their life being their foundation. Every child deserves a childhood, the first five years, once again I repeat, being the most important and formative years. They deserve a right -- a right to safety, a right to gender equality, a right to education, primary education, safe environments, health and nutrition. They basically deserve a fair chance at life itself."

Kareena shared that being a mother of two sons, Taimur and Jeh, she has realised that every child "needs a voice".

"Of course, this role is most important, but the most important role I play in my life is being a mother to my two boys. I always feel that children need a voice. They like to be heard. Whatever it is, whichever environment they're in, whether it's talking to their parents, talking to their peers, or talking to their teachers, they want to be heard.

"They want to feel like someone's listening to whatever they're saying, at whatever age, they just want to be heard. And that is something that I make a conscious effort of with my children is if they have a voice, we must, must hear them clearly," she adds.

Pooja Hegde looks summery in her chikankari salwar kameez at the airport.

Kajal A Kitchlu with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.

Armaan Malik and fiancée Aashna Shroff return to Mumbai from a holiday.

Preity Zinta, on the go.

Aditi Rao Hydari heads out for a meal.

Jackie Shroff gives Karishma Tanna his signature gift at her podcast.

Manushi Chhillar goes shopping.

Huma Qureshi gets her hair done.

Richa Chadha is expecting her first child in July.

Malavika Mohanan spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment office.

Malaika Arora is ready for another day at the gym.

Mouni Roy doesn't mind wearing black in summer.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar