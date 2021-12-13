News
Rohit Improve His South Africa Record?

Rohit Improve His South Africa Record?

By Rediff Cricket
December 13, 2021 12:58 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma honed his batting skills against India's throwdown specialists D Raghavendra and Nuwan Seneviratne. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Opener Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the Test series in South Africa.

Rohit, who was recently appointed as India's Test vice-captain, practiced at the Mumbai Cricket Association's stadium in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

In the video posted on Instagram, Rohit can be seen batting against Indian team's throwdown specialists D Raghavendra and Nuwan Seneviratne, who were bowling at good speed using the 'sidearm' tool.

'Getting started in 3...2...1,' Rohit captioned the video on Instagram.

Rohit will be keen to resurrect his below-par Test record in South Africa where he has scored just 123 in eight innings at an average of 15 on his previous two tours in 2013 and 2018.

 

Rediff Cricket
