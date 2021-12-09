Ganguly on why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI captain

'Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but, obviously, he did not agree. The selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was also named India's Test vice-captain. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The selectors collectively took the call to appoint Rohit Sharma as India's full-time white-ball captain, said Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday.

Rohit was named India's new One-day International skipper on Wednesday. He will take over from Virat Kohli, starting with the South Africa series in January 2022.

Ganguly also informed that he and the chairman of selectors had spoken to Kohli about their decision.

The former Indian skipper also thanked Kohli for his contributions in the limited-overs format.

"It's a call that the BCCI and selectors took together," Ganguly said.

"Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I, as President, personally spoke to Virat Kohli; so did the chairman of selectors.

"We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.

Rohit was also named India's Test vice-captain, as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series, which gets underway from December 26, is part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.