News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise

Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise

Source: PTI
December 12, 2021 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma aims to create a strong bond between players under his leadership.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma aims to create a strong bond between players under his leadership. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia

India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, along with the help of head coach Rahul Dravid, aims to create a strong bond among his teammates during his tenure.

 

Rohit, who recently replaced Virat Kohli as India's One-day International (ODI) captain, wants his team shut itself out from outside noise.

"We want to create a strong bond between players and that will help us in achieving the goal we want and yeah, Rahulbhai obviously, is going to help us in doing that. So we look forward to that," Rohit told bcci.tv in an interview.

"When you play for India, there will be pressure. Lot of people will talk a lot of things; positive as well as negative. For me personally, as a cricketer, it's important for me to focus on my job and not what others are talking about. You can't control that," the 34-year-old added.

'Control the controllable' has been the mantra of India captains over the years and Rohit is no exception.

"I have kept on saying this and I will say this a million times: The message is that the team understands that when we play a high profile tourney, there will be lot of talk outside. But what is important for us is to focus what we have in hand,” the Mumbai batsman said.

"That is to win games and play the way you are known to play. I think those talk that happen outside are immaterial, what's important is what we think of each other," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit
Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit
'In Rohit, we have capable guy, who is ready'
'In Rohit, we have capable guy, who is ready'
T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli
T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli
Check out the list of Formula One world champions
Check out the list of Formula One world champions
Mercedes protest after Verstappen clinches F1 title
Mercedes protest after Verstappen clinches F1 title
Timeline of events during Verstappen's monumental win
Timeline of events during Verstappen's monumental win
Vijay Hazare: In-form Iyer slams ton; Mumbai face exit
Vijay Hazare: In-form Iyer slams ton; Mumbai face exit

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Can Dravid Better Shastri?

Can Dravid Better Shastri?

Gavaskar backs Dravid-Rohit partnership to work well

Gavaskar backs Dravid-Rohit partnership to work well

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances