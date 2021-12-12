Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma aims to create a strong bond between players under his leadership. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia

India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, along with the help of head coach Rahul Dravid, aims to create a strong bond among his teammates during his tenure.

Rohit, who recently replaced Virat Kohli as India's One-day International (ODI) captain, wants his team shut itself out from outside noise.

"We want to create a strong bond between players and that will help us in achieving the goal we want and yeah, Rahulbhai obviously, is going to help us in doing that. So we look forward to that," Rohit told bcci.tv in an interview.

"When you play for India, there will be pressure. Lot of people will talk a lot of things; positive as well as negative. For me personally, as a cricketer, it's important for me to focus on my job and not what others are talking about. You can't control that," the 34-year-old added.

'Control the controllable' has been the mantra of India captains over the years and Rohit is no exception.

"I have kept on saying this and I will say this a million times: The message is that the team understands that when we play a high profile tourney, there will be lot of talk outside. But what is important for us is to focus what we have in hand,” the Mumbai batsman said.

"That is to win games and play the way you are known to play. I think those talk that happen outside are immaterial, what's important is what we think of each other," he added.