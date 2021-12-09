News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI thanks Virat Kohli a day after snub

BCCI thanks Virat Kohli a day after snub

December 09, 2021 23:25 IST
Virat Kohli in a huddle with Team India

IMAGE: Virat Kohli led India to 65 victories in 95 ODIs, an admirable winning percentage of 70.43. Photograph: BCCI

A day after replacing him with Rohit Sharma as India's ODI skipper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India thanked Virat Kohli for displaying "grit, passion and determination" during his tenure.

 

Rohit was also named Kohli's deputy in the Test format. The Mumbaikar is already India's T20 captain.

"A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli," the BCCI tweeted on Thursday, after completely omitting any reference to him in Wednesday's press note that announced Rohit's elevation to ODI captaincy. 

The captaincy, which began in 2017, saw Kohli lead India to 65 victories in 95 matches, an admirable winning percentage of 70.43.

Kohli relinquished T20 captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup, where India failed to make the knock-out stage.

Rohit's first assignment as limited-overs’ captain was the T20 series against New Zealand at home last month, which India won 3-0.

His next big assignment is the South Africa ODI series, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

