Rishabh Pant's IPL comeback strategy unveiled

'Rishabh Pant is batting... running,' confirms Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal

IMAGE: Rishabha Pant with Ricky Ponting. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday confirmed that star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been currently batting and also running.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jindal revealed that the Pant has also started his wicketkeeping practice. He hoped that the 26-year-old would be 'fully fit' for the upcoming IPL 2024.

The co-owner added that in the first seven games, the Delhi-based franchise is going to play him only as a batter and later decide on his future depending on "how his body reacts".

"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The schedule till April 7 has been announced as of now, with the remainder to be declared later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, the dates for which are yet to be notified.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

DC's other fixtures till April 7 include a March 28 match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur and against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.