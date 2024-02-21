Rishabh Pant going through match simulation exercises ahead of IPL 2024

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has begun going through a series of match-simulation exercises in Bengaluru as he looks to regain fitness ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to ESPNcricinfo.

Pant is yet to make an appearance after he sustained injuries during a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

On Tuesday, Pant and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, who, too, is recovering from an ankle injury, played a 20-over practice game at the KSCA facility in Alur, Karnataka.

Both players were under the supervision of National Cricket Academy physios and trainers.

Pandya and Pant are expected to go through another round of match simulation and conditioning drills on Thursday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant didn't experience any discomfort throughout the 20-over game and the team that monitored him is believed to be satisfied with the left-handed batter's endurance level.

However, Pant didn't take the gloves during the practice match.

He also posted a video on Instagram, in which he was taking part in wicketkeeping and mobility drills. This has become a part of Pant's lower-body conditioning for the past six weeks.

Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting stated that their star performer Pant was optimistic about his return but the former Australia skipper feels that anything that they get from the 26-year-old will be a bonus for the team.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet.

“You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well.

“So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," Ponting said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.