Rishabh Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!

Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant, who missed the previous season due to severe injuries sustained during his horrific car accident, is gearing up for Tuesday's Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Pant arrived in Dubai for the IPL 2024 auction on Monday and will be the first active player to participate in the auction.

'It is something new and exciting. I haven't been a part of the auction process before. I am looking forward to it,' Pant said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals.

The auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the first instance of an auction taking place overseas.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available, with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) is the highest reserve price, with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Thirteen players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million).

Pant also spoke of his recovery process in the video and thanked fans for their support while he was recuperating from surgery.

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 following which he appeared in 98 matches for the franchise and scored 2,838 runs at a strike rate of 147.97.