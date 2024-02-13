News
Pant Inches Closer To Comeback!

Pant Inches Closer To Comeback!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 13, 2024 13:03 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant trains at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant is inching closer to an unbelievable comeback to cricket!


The wicketkeeper-batter relived his journey from barely able to walk with the help of crutches to now running around on the outfield in an inspirational video on Instagram.

Pant is in the final leg of his rehab as he has started running painfree without using a brace. He has also gradually started working on his batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

 

'Seems like you forgot. Let me remind you...' Pant captioned the Instagram video.

'Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone?

'You didn't have the answers then and couldn't see the way and wanted to give up?

'You still kept going. Never forget that'.

