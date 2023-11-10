Rishabh Pant will be back for IPL 2024!

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a terrifying car accident last December, is expected to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back in action at the next IPL season, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, had a close shave after his car hit a divider and caught fire in a terrifying accident last December.

Having suffered multiple injuries, he was back on his feet 40 days later.

On Thursday, he joined his teammates during Delhi Capitals's training session at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground, Kolkata.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters, giving an update on Pant.

The former India captain said Pant was in Kolkata on a three-day visit to strategize on team-building ahead of the IPL auction, slated in Dubai on December 19.

Australia opener David Warner led Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence last season as the team finished second from the bottom.

"Rishabh won't be practising here though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better.

"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team."

Pant last played for India in the Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022.