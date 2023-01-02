Rishabh Pant shifted from ICU to private suite over infection scare

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash on Friday. Photograph: PTI

Rishabh Pant 'is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection", Delhi and District Cricket Association director Shyam Sharma said on Monday.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," Sharma told ANI.



Sharma had raised concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of Pant, who is under treatment.



"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant."



"He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he will remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)."



Pant is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash on Friday.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had met Pant and his family at the hospital on Sunday.