Athiya, Rahul Party In Dubai

Athiya, Rahul Party In Dubai

REDIFF CRICKET
January 02, 2023 10:30 IST
IMAGE: K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty party in Dubai. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty rang in the new year in Dubai.

The couple, who have been dating for the past few years, seem set to wed in 2023.

Sunil Shetty, Athiya's actor dad, recently confirmed that a wedding is to take place, but KL and AS are yet to lock in a date.

'With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things,' 'Anna' Shetty told Hindustan Times in November, adding in that familiar drawl, 'Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will it finally happen.'

Rahul will be in action in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which begins next Tuesday, January 10; he was dropped for the three-match T20I series.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
