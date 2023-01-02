News
Sand Sculpture Wishes Pant Recovery

Sand Sculpture Wishes Pant Recovery

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 02, 2023 09:41 IST
IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Rishabh Pant at the Puri beach in Odisha, to wish the India wicket-keeper a speedy recovery.

'Get well soon #RishabhPant Praying for speedy recovery. My SandArt at Puri beach,' Pattnaik captioned his Twitter video.

Pant, who is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash, is stable and his condition is improving.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to Rishabh Pant's mother Saroj at the Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met Pant at the hospital on Sunday, said the cricketer's car hit the divider while he was trying to avoid a pothole on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

IMAGE: Dhami with Pant's mother Saroj and sister Sakshi. Photograph: ANI

"He (Pant) said the car swerved across the road while trying to avoid a pothole or something black," Dhami said.

IMAGE: Dhami was at the hospital for nearly an hour obtaining an update on Pant's condition from his family and doctors. Photograph: ANI
 
REDIFF CRICKET
