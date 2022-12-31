News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 31, 2022 11:24 IST
IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor speak to reporters outside Max Hospital in Dehradun on Saturday. Photograph: Screengrab/Twitter

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is recuperating at Max Hospital in Dehradun after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash.

 

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

"He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again," Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital.

Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh a lot.

"Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot," he said.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in the accident, according to police.

Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.

