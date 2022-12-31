Pakistan Cricketers Pray For Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24, 2021. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Pakistan's cricketers sent in their prayers and good wishes for Rishabh Pant, who suffered multiple injuries in a major car crash on Friday.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

'Disturbing news on @RishabPant17 accident... wish the young man a speedy recovery and return to cricket.All the prayers,' tweeted bowling great Wasim Akram.

'Prayers for speedy recovery of @RishabhPant17. Get well soon, in sha Allah,' tweeted Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan.

'Just came to know about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant,' tweeted all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is praying for Pant's recovery. 'Praying for @RishabhPant17,' tweeted Shaheen.

'I hope there's nothing serious @RishabhPant17. I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon,' tweeted pacer Hassan Ali.