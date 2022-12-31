News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan Cricketers Pray For Pant

Pakistan Cricketers Pray For Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 31, 2022 17:21 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24, 2021. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Pakistan's cricketers sent in their prayers and good wishes for Rishabh Pant, who suffered multiple injuries in a major car crash on Friday.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

'Disturbing news on @RishabPant17 accident... wish the young man a speedy recovery and return to cricket.All the prayers,' tweeted bowling great Wasim Akram.

'Prayers for speedy recovery of @RishabhPant17. Get well soon, in sha Allah,' tweeted Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan.

'Just came to know about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant,' tweeted all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is praying for Pant's recovery. 'Praying for @RishabhPant17,' tweeted Shaheen.

'I hope there's nothing serious @RishabhPant17. I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon,' tweeted pacer Hassan Ali.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Pant's brain, spinal cord scan results 'normal'
Meet the man who saved Rishabh Pant's life
'No plans of India-Pakistan Test series anywhere'
Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95
56 Pakistanis among 186 terrorists killed in JK in 2022
Very difficult for BJP to win polls, if...: Rahul
Tunisha death: Sheezan sent to 14-day judicial custody
Pant likely to be flown to Delhi for further treatment

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant

