Pant likely to be flown to Mumbai or Delhi for treatment

Pant likely to be flown to Mumbai or Delhi for treatment

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: December 31, 2022 11:08 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. Photograph: PTI

Rishabh Pant, who suffered multiple injuries in a major crash on Friday, is likely to be flown to Delhi or Mumbai in the next 24 hours where the next course of treatment will be decided.

 

The ligament injury on Pant's knee needs treatment and the BCCI has advised the Max Hospital in Dehradun not to undertake it immediately, said a report in Cricbuzz.

Pant has undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will undergo an MRI scan of his ankle and knee on Saturday.

Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin which was released on Friday night.

The India wicketkeeper-batter suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The reports of CT scan of his brain and spinal cord have returned "normal" as per BCCI officials who are in constant touch with Max Dehradun.

He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

Ligament tears have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness.

Rediff Cricket
