News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rinku, Jaiswal Key At T20 World Cup

Rinku, Jaiswal Key At T20 World Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 02, 2024 11:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rinku Singh hits out during the second T20 International against Australia, November 26, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Just the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is enough to give India a mental edge at the T20 World Cup, feels former India women's captain Anjum Chopra.

The T20 World Cup commences on June 1 and will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rohit will captain the Indian side at the event, while Kohli's selection is a mere formality.

'When you have quality players like Rohit and Virat, you just can't question their ability and utilisation. Their presence is enough to boost the team's confidence. They are accomplished players. They are world-beaters. India will definitely require Virat and Rohit,' Anjum told The Times of India newspaper.

She also picked Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal as key to India's fortunes at the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal on the attack during the second T20 International against Afghanistan, January 13, 2024.

'Rinku Singh. The way he is performing and looking really good. We have to see how much he is able to sustain, the day he sees or faces any failure, and how he comes back,'' Anjum said. 'He is going to stay and be around the team and system. He is the one player the entire country looks up to.'

'Yashasvi Jaiswal is another name. Coming from an Under-19 setup, then IPL and now he is just amazing for the Indian senior team.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?
How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?
'I congratulate BCCI for taking this much needed step'
'I congratulate BCCI for taking this much needed step'
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?
The Zone of Interest Review
The Zone of Interest Review
Diljit Finds A Lover In Kareena
Diljit Finds A Lover In Kareena
Modi unveils projects worth Rs 15K cr in West Bengal
Modi unveils projects worth Rs 15K cr in West Bengal
Couple Gets Married At -25 Degrees!
Couple Gets Married At -25 Degrees!

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

When Neeraj Met Ratan Tata

When Neeraj Met Ratan Tata

Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances