Rinku, Jaiswal Key At T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Rinku Singh hits out during the second T20 International against Australia, November 26, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Just the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is enough to give India a mental edge at the T20 World Cup, feels former India women's captain Anjum Chopra.

The T20 World Cup commences on June 1 and will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rohit will captain the Indian side at the event, while Kohli's selection is a mere formality.

'When you have quality players like Rohit and Virat, you just can't question their ability and utilisation. Their presence is enough to boost the team's confidence. They are accomplished players. They are world-beaters. India will definitely require Virat and Rohit,' Anjum told The Times of India newspaper.

She also picked Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal as key to India's fortunes at the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal on the attack during the second T20 International against Afghanistan, January 13, 2024.

'Rinku Singh. The way he is performing and looking really good. We have to see how much he is able to sustain, the day he sees or faces any failure, and how he comes back,'' Anjum said. 'He is going to stay and be around the team and system. He is the one player the entire country looks up to.'

'Yashasvi Jaiswal is another name. Coming from an Under-19 setup, then IPL and now he is just amazing for the Indian senior team.'