Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

IMAGE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, accompanied by their families, are among the cricket stars from around the world who have gathered in Gujarat's Jamnagar to kick off the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest child.

The event is a prelude to Anant's marriage to Radhika Merchant.

IMAGE: Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav.

Hardik Pandya, who will captain the Ambanis-owned Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, his elder brother Krunal Pandya, Zaheer Khan and MI star Suryakumar Yadav are in Jamnagar with their families.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians batter-wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was also spotted in Jamnagar

As were international stars like Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

IMAGE: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

IMAGE: Don't miss the Champion- Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo.