Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, accompanied by their families, are among the cricket stars from around the world who have gathered in Gujarat's Jamnagar to kick off the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest child.
The event is a prelude to Anant's marriage to Radhika Merchant.
Hardik Pandya, who will captain the Ambanis-owned Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, his elder brother Krunal Pandya, Zaheer Khan and MI star Suryakumar Yadav are in Jamnagar with their families.
As were international stars like Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.