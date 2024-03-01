News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 01, 2024 17:30 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, accompanied by their families, are among the cricket stars from around the world who have gathered in Gujarat's Jamnagar to kick off the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest child.

Sachin Tendulkar

The event is a prelude to Anant's marriage to Radhika Merchant.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav.

Hardik Pandya, who will captain the Ambanis-owned Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, his elder brother Krunal Pandya, Zaheer Khan and MI star Suryakumar Yadav are in Jamnagar with their families.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians batter-wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was also spotted in Jamnagar

As were international stars like Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

Zaheer Khan

IMAGE: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

Dwayne Bravo

IMAGE: Don't miss the Champion- Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo.
REDIFF CRICKET
