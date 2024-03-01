News
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?

Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 01, 2024 05:38 IST
IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav was upgraded from Grade C to Grade B by the BCCI. Photograph: BCCI/X

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was handed a Grade B BCCI contract despite some splendid performances over the last year or so.

And his childhood coach reckons the spinner has been shortchanged.

Kuldeep was one of the top wicket takers during World Cup 2023 picking 15 wickets in 11 matches with an impressive economy rate of 4.45. He was equally impressive in the shortest format of the game -- in nine T20Is, he had 14 scalps to his name.

'Kuldeep is perhaps one of the best in the world at the moment. He should have been promoted to Grade A,' Kuldeep's childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey told IANS. 'He has been performing consistently well, but I am sure he will achieve that place soon.'

'Whatever, opportunity he is getting currently, he is delivering tremendously. I spoke to him a few days back and told him to keep up the spirit and don't bother about anything else and focus only on the game.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
