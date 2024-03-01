News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?

How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?

By Surajeet Das Gupta
March 01, 2024 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At $16.8 million per match, the IPL is only behind America's National Football League.

Photograph: BCCI
 

The broadcasting rights per match for the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) are the second most expensive among sporting league tournaments in the world.

At $16.8 million per match, the IPL is only behind America's National Football League (NFL), but ahead of the English Premier League (EPL), Spain's La Liga and the US' National Basketball Association (NBA) League, according to a report by Jefferies.

The rights per match for the American NFL, featuring 32 teams, stood at $36.8 million.

IPL's high value is helped by its duration -- the league is the shortest among those in the list, with only 60 days featuring 74 matches compared to the NBA and Major League Baseball (MLB) -- it packs in over 2,000 matches -- football leagues such as EPL, La Liga and Bundesliga that hold more than 300 games and NFL with over 250 games every season.

Secondly, IPL has been around for 16 years making it a much younger event compared to other global tournaments.

According to Jefferies, overall broadcasting rights' values grow with years. That is reflected in the fact that EPL broadcasting revenues have gone up 50 times from £60 million per annum in 1992 to £3 billion currently.

However, when it comes to annual broadcasting rights' value among the top sports leagues, the IPL is down at seventh place in the pecking order with NFL taking top honours.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Surajeet Das Gupta
Source: source
COMMENT
Print this article
'Broadcasters can never be some players' PR machinery'
'Broadcasters can never be some players' PR machinery'
Cricket in Olympics: Broadcast market, BCCI's push
Cricket in Olympics: Broadcast market, BCCI's push
Did IPL 2023 Make Money For Jio/Disney?
Did IPL 2023 Make Money For Jio/Disney?
'Won't move': Rat miner after 2nd night on footpath
'Won't move': Rat miner after 2nd night on footpath
India's manufacturing sector growth hits 5-month high
India's manufacturing sector growth hits 5-month high
The Lady Who Will Challenge Rahul
The Lady Who Will Challenge Rahul
Board papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter
Board papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Cricket's revenue sharing model completely broken'

'Cricket's revenue sharing model completely broken'

India is dominating cricket; that's not good: Bacher

India is dominating cricket; that's not good: Bacher

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances