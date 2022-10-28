IMAGE: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur happy with the pay parity announced for women and men cricketers by the BCCI. Photograph: ANI

Indian women cricketers took to social media to laud the Board of Control for Cricket in India for introducing equal match fees for both men's and women's cricketers.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media to express happiness at the move, calling it a "red letter day for women's cricket in India.

"Truly a red-letter day for Women's Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah," tweeted Harmanpreet Kaur.

Legendary Indian batter and former batter Mithali Raj also lauded BCCI for the move, saying that with this move and the Women's IPL next year, the country is stepping into a new era of women's cricket.

"This is a historic decision for women's cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year means we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today," tweeted Mithali.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma also welcomed the landmark decision.



"What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow," said Shah Rukh on Twitter.



Taapsee, who played the role of former Indian captain Mithali Raj in the 2022 film Shaabash Mithu, expressed her gratitude towards BCCI.



"A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading by example," she said.



Anushka shared the screenshot of BCCI secretary Jay Shah's tweet and reacted to the post with three clapping emojis. The actor will play former pacer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

IMAGE: Former Indian pace great Jhulan Goswami felt it would motivate young girls into taking cricket as a career. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Indian pace great Jhulan Goswami also lauded the move by tweeting, "Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women's cricket. This will motivate young girls into taking cricket as a career. It's also an important step in creating gender equality in society & hopefully, other sports will follow in the BCCI's footsteps. @BCCIWomen,"

"Massive news this! well done @BCCI @JayShah," tweeted skipper Anjum Chopra.

"What amazing news for Women's cricket in India," said opener Smriti Mandhana.

Some men's cricketers lauded BCCI for this crucial move for gender equality.

IMAGE: India's middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara said it was an example for the world to follow. Photograph: ANI Photo

"A great step from the @BCCI towards uplifting women's cricket in India and setting an example for the world to follow," Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

Former Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh extended his congratulations to BCCI. "Happy to know that @BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed! @iRogerBinny @JayShah."

"A welcome decision indeed. Proud that our country did it first. This should be followed by every sports organisation across the globe. Great work @bcci @jayshah ji," former India spinner Amit Mishra said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the historical development.

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: ANI

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah said.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team would earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (Rs 15 lakh), ODI (Rs 6 lakh), T20I (Rs 3 lakh). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added.