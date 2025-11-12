HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RCB's Sosale Gets HC Relief In Stampede Case

November 12, 2025 18:01 IST

RCB's Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale was arrested on June 6 in connection with the stampede

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru marketing head Nikhil Sosale was arrested on June 6 in connection with the stampede in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL title triumph celebrations on June 4. Photograph: RCB/X
 

Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was provided relief by the Karnataka high court on Wednesday.

According to LiveLaw, the high court relaxed his bail condition that barred him from leaving Bengaluru.

The decision comes ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, which is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi next month.

According to PTI, the IPL 2026 mini auction will likely be held in Abu Dhabi on either December 15 or 16, marking the third consecutive year the event is being hosted abroad, following Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024).

Sosale, who was arrested on June 6 in connection with the Bengaluru stampede case following the IPL victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, was released on bail six days later with a condition that he must not leave the city.

He later sought relaxation of this condition, citing professional commitments that required travelling within the country.

Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chouta, appearing for Sosale, informed the court that a similar restriction had already been relaxed for other accused, including DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

After reviewing the records, the court noted that Sosale is required to frequently travel for work across the country and demanded that he undertakes to provide the investigating officer all travel related details.

The court stated, 'As undertaking is given that the petitioner will provide all relevant details to the investigating officer before travelling, the condition is relaxed subject to the petitioner informing the investigating officer before leaving the city and upon his return.'

However, the court maintained that the condition requiring Sosale to surrender his passport remains unchanged, barring him from travelling abroad until allowed.

Top RCB officials among 4 sent to jail for 14 days
Make RCB stampede report public: Karnataka HC
Wary India May Avoid Turning Tracks
In-form Jurel to play opening Test against SA
'This is probably the best Ashes team this century'

