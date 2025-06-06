HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Top RCB official among 4 detained over Bengaluru stampede

Top RCB official among 4 detained over Bengaluru stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 11:43 IST

x

Four officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru that claimed lives of 11 people and injured another 56, police sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: RCB fans gather in large numbers outside Vidhana Soudha to catch a glimpse of IPL 2025 champions, in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

They were taken into custody in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru Police.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, sources said, adding that further process will follow subsequently.

 

Some of them were reportedly taken into custody from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of the city.

Police action followed the FIR registered on Thursday against RCB, the event management firm DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part, and FIR has also been registered.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

RCB, KSCA, event mgmt firm booked over B'luru stampede
RCB, KSCA, event mgmt firm booked over B'luru stampede
RCB ready to cooperate with stampede inquiry
RCB ready to cooperate with stampede inquiry
11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru
11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru
BCCI blames lack of planning for Bengaluru stampede
BCCI blames lack of planning for Bengaluru stampede
Sidda suspends Bengaluru police chief over stampede
Sidda suspends Bengaluru police chief over stampede

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Gajar Halwas Yum Enough For Shukla To Take To Space

webstory image 2

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 3

7 Ways India Is Protecting The Environment

VIDEOS

'Totally supportive': Tharoor shares insights on meeting with Vance in US0:38

'Totally supportive': Tharoor shares insights on meeting...

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!1:15

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World Environment Day2:01

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD