HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Make RCB stampede report public: Karnataka HC tells state govt

Make RCB stampede report public: Karnataka HC tells state govt

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 09:41 IST

x

IMAGE: The stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 led to the death of 11 people and injured more than 50 during RCB's maiden IPL title celebrations on June 4. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to publicly disclose its status report on the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which led to the death of 11 people and injured more than 50.

Nearly 2.5 lakh fans thronged the M G Road and Cubbon Road areas near the stadium after RCB announced a victory parade from the Vidhana Soudha and a fan engagement programme at the stadium to celebrate the team's maiden IPL triumph.

The state government had requested the Karnataka high court to keep the report confidential, but as per ESPNCricinfo, the court on Monday categorically stated that there are no legal grounds for such confidentiality and they were merely 'facts as perceived' by the government.

The court has also directed the state government to furnish the reports to the other parties involved in the case, the RCB franchise, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), DNA Entertainment Networks, the event partner of the Red and Gold franchise.

However, RCB is currently awaiting details of the probe which will be ascertained after a thorough CID investigation. The team and DNA's top authorities

have submitted their testimonies over the past one month. A date for delivery of judgement is yet to be made public.

On July 1, the two-member bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), a quasi-judicial body handling matters related to government and public servants, made some key observations about the crowd that gathered outside the team's home base.

The CAT noted that RCB was responsible for drawing a crowd of around three to five lakhs outside the venue to participate in the IPL title victory parade. The RCB had posted in its social media handles about the parade and the fan engagement on the morning of June 4, and the Tribunal noted that the police department did not have sufficient time in its hands to manage such a large gathering at such short notice.

 

The CAT was given a task to investigate the matter after Vikash Kumar, the Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), filed a complaint seeking redressal after his dismissal by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah after the stampede took place.

RCB's Chief Marketing Officer, Nikhil Sosale, who was arrested and granted bail last month, has not issued any statement since the announcement of increased compensation for families of the dead and support to the ones who sustained injuries. The franchise also sought to form a 'RCB Cares' fund to help out people affected by the tragic stampede. There has been no update on team's social media handles since June 4, the day when the stampede took place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
Kumble slams Jadeja's tactics at Lord's
Kumble slams Jadeja's tactics at Lord's
RCB moves Karnataka HC against CAT's stampede order
RCB moves Karnataka HC against CAT's stampede order
Activist files police complaint against Virat Kohli
Activist files police complaint against Virat Kohli
How Mumbai police orchestrated a flawless T20 WC parade
How Mumbai police orchestrated a flawless T20 WC parade

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai3:11

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident0:30

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident

Flock of painted storks seen in White Lotus Pond of Thoothukudi1:03

Flock of painted storks seen in White Lotus Pond of...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD