Make RCB stampede report public: Karnataka HC tells state govt

IMAGE: The stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 led to the death of 11 people and injured more than 50 during RCB's maiden IPL title celebrations on June 4. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to publicly disclose its status report on the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which led to the death of 11 people and injured more than 50.



Nearly 2.5 lakh fans thronged the M G Road and Cubbon Road areas near the stadium after RCB announced a victory parade from the Vidhana Soudha and a fan engagement programme at the stadium to celebrate the team's maiden IPL triumph.



The state government had requested the Karnataka high court to keep the report confidential, but as per ESPNCricinfo, the court on Monday categorically stated that there are no legal grounds for such confidentiality and they were merely 'facts as perceived' by the government.



The court has also directed the state government to furnish the reports to the other parties involved in the case, the RCB franchise, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), DNA Entertainment Networks, the event partner of the Red and Gold franchise.



However, RCB is currently awaiting details of the probe which will be ascertained after a thorough CID investigation. The team and DNA's top authorities

have submitted their testimonies over the past one month. A date for delivery of judgement is yet to be made public.On July 1, the two-member bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), a quasi-judicial body handling matters related to government and public servants, made some key observations about the crowd that gathered outside the team's home base.The CAT noted that RCB was responsible for drawing a crowd of around three to five lakhs outside the venue to participate in the IPL title victory parade. The RCB had posted in its social media handles about the parade and the fan engagement on the morning of June 4, and the Tribunal noted that the police department did not have sufficient time in its hands to manage such a large gathering at such short notice.

The CAT was given a task to investigate the matter after Vikash Kumar, the Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), filed a complaint seeking redressal after his dismissal by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah after the stampede took place.



RCB's Chief Marketing Officer, Nikhil Sosale, who was arrested and granted bail last month, has not issued any statement since the announcement of increased compensation for families of the dead and support to the ones who sustained injuries. The franchise also sought to form a 'RCB Cares' fund to help out people affected by the tragic stampede. There has been no update on team's social media handles since June 4, the day when the stampede took place.