In-form Jurel to play opening Test against SA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Listen to Article
Last updated on: November 12, 2025 13:34 IST

'But I would say given the importance of this series and given the conditions we think we are going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week.'

With three hundreds, including a Test ton, one half-century and one 40-plus score in his last eight first-class knocks, Dhruv Jurel couldn't have been ignored. 

In-from wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will play the opening Test against South Africa and all-rounder Nitish Reddy is likely to sit out, India's assistant Ryan Ten Doeschate said on Wednesday.

"I think we have got a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv (Jurel) has gone in the last six months and scoring two hundreds (against South Africa A) in Bangalore last week. He is certain to play this week," ten Doeschate said in a press conference here.

 

"The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia.

"But I would say given the importance of this series and given the conditions we think we are going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week," he added.

The opening Test begins in Kolkata on Friday.

PTI had reported on November 8 that Jurel will find a spot in the Test series as a pure batsman, while the wicketkeeper's slot will go back to a fit-again Rishabh Pant.

Since the start of the home season, Jurel's sequence of scores read 140, 1 and 56, 125, 44 and 6, 132 and 127 not out.

