Wary India May Avoid Turning Tracks

With the scars of last year's home series whitewash against New Zealand still raw, preparing rank turners may invite risk.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Gautam Gambhir in conversation during a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, November 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

India look a formidable force at home as reigning World Test Champions South Africa come calling for a two Test series starting on Friday, November 14.

Having made a confident start to their World Test Championship 2025-2027 campaign, winning four of seven Tests, losing two and drawing one, India will look to consolidate their early momentum.

Captaincy sits lightly on the shoulders of Shubman Gill, who has marshalled his troops with maturity and clarity since taking over the mantle in England.

In his debut series as Test captain, Gill led India to a 2-2 draw against a full-strength England side.

Thereafter, Gill registered his first series win as captain, blanking the West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series last month.

It was a series where Indian bowlers claimed all 40 opposition wickets, with pacers contributing admirably on unhelpful surfaces and spinners showing patience when conditions turned docile at the Kotla, while five Indian batters notched centuries and another fell just short.

When viewed in context, the West Indies' brittle top order, none averaging over 35 in Tests, offered limited resistance, a reminder for India that tougher battles await.

IMAGE: South African players play football during a practice session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

And few opponents test India's mettle quite like South Africa.

In the series preceding the India tour, the plucky Proteas came from behind to draw the Test series in Pakistan 1-1 after the troika of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy spun them to victory in Rawalpindi last month.

Harmer (13), Muthusamy (11), and Maharaj (9) shared 33 wickets between them in the two Tests in Pakistan, with Muthusamy -- who also scored 106 runs -- named Player-of-the-Series.

That series was played on rank turners and for the India tour, South Africa, who boast of a balanced attack, have retained the same bowling core for India.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen spearhead the pace department, the three-pronged spin attack of Maharaj, Harmer, and Muthusamy are likely exploit any hint of turn in Kolkata and Guwahati.

IMAGE: Seamer Akash Deep, who could be playing his first Test at home, bowls in the nets on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

For the hosts, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav remains a potent threat but Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have been found wanting on placid tracks.

Seeking a turning track will not be prudent, and rightfully, 'Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly has clarified that the team management has made no request for a rank turner', according to PTI.

At the Eden Gardens seamers enjoy assistance in the early and late hours but toil through the rest. The Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, hosting its maiden Test, presents an intriguing unknown, in terms of surface behaviour and match rhythm.

Expecting flat beds in the twin Tests will not be wrong but with the Proteas batting line-up adorned by Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi, Indian spinners could likely struggle.

With the scars of last year's home series whitewash against New Zealand still raw, India will tread cautiously as flat decks could stretch their bowlers, while turners may invite risk.

Given these factors, Gill's men know they will need more than home advantage to stay on top.