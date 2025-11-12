'This is probably the best Ashes team they have this century'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tips confident England to pose real Ashes threat.

IMAGE: England have not won the Ashes since 2010-11 but with Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum in charge, Ricky Ponting believes the visitors’ aggressive approach could finally turn the tide. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has described Ben Stokes’s England side as the best Ashes team to tour Australia this century, saying their balance and confidence make them a formidable challenge ahead of next month’s five-Test series.

England, who arrived in Perth last week, have kept a low profile in the lead-up to the Ashes, opting to play just one warm-up game against an England Lions side before the series begins on November 21.

"This build up started years ago. It happens the same way every time a series comes around. Some of the ex-Ashes combatants have started as well with Stuart Broad and Dave Warner kicking things off. There’s probably more this time," Ponting told SEN Radio.

"England are talking themselves up more. They’re confident coming to Australia with the group of players they've got and fair enough, this is the best team they've had probably this century. Their balance, experience, fast bowling attack looks well suited to conditions. It’s such an exciting time for fans around the world,” he added.

England have not won an Ashes series in Australia since their 2010-11 triumph and have not taken the opening Test on Australian soil since 1986. But with Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum in charge, Ponting believes the visitors’ aggressive approach could finally turn the tide.

"If you break it down, this whole Bazball phenomenon, the way they play their cricket is about Brendan putting a group together that can play in Australia. I don’t think it’s been about anything other than winning in Australia. They have to turn history upside down," he said.

"They only have four Test wins in Australia this century. They have a lot on the line. That’s what makes this series so interesting. We know how England want to play, we know how Australia do play. The two different ways coming together in Perth will be unbelievable."