RCB's Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

April 04, 2021 11:18 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

The COVID-19 concerns continued to grow in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore's young batsman Devdutt Padikkal became the third cricketer to test positive.

The 20-year-old left-hander is undergoing quarantine after testing positive, the Times of India reported on Sunday.



Padikkal is set to miss RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9.



As per the BCCI SOP, Padikkal will have to isolate outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days and will have to return two negative RT-PCR results to be eligible to join the RCB team.



Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel also tested positive on Saturday, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana has recovered from the virus after he had tested positive on March 22.



The BCCI is still confident of holding the 10 IPL games in Mumbai between April 10-25 despite an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, saying creating a bio-bubble at an alternative venue would not be feasible at a short notice.



10 members of the ground staff at Wankhede stadium and six event managers, deployed by the BCCI, have added to the growing list of positive cases in the IPL. Meanwhile, a positive case also emerged from Chennai Super Kings' media content team.



Hyderabad and Indore have been kept as stand by venues for the IPL in case the COVID situation spirals out of control but as of now, the BCCI is confident about holding the games in Mumbai.