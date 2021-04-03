Sanjana Ganesan shares honeymoon pic

April 03, 2021 17:47 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Television sportscaster Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture of herself in the sea with a stunning sunset in the background.

The pic is reportedly from her honeymoon and Sanjana captioned it, 'Memories worth a lifetime & then some. #Throwback'.

As soon as she posted the pic, her husband of 19 days took to the comments section to declare: 'Wow. The person clicking the picture is really good'.

Sanjana wed India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in Goa on March 15. Guess the image was shot in the Sunshine State too.