News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mr & Mrs Jadeja Meet Modi

Mr & Mrs Jadeja Meet Modi

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 17, 2023 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at his official residence in New Delhi, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

'It was great meeting you @narendramodi saheb. You are a prime example of hard work & dedication for our motherland! I'm sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible,' Jadeja said on Instagram.

With CSK having a few days off before their last IPL 2023 league match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Jadeja seems to be taking break from cricket.

Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Jamnagar North in the PM and the Jadejas' native Gujarat.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?
Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?
Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home
Kohli, RCB Family Visit Siraj's New Home
Why Gavaskar Took Dhoni's Autograph
Why Gavaskar Took Dhoni's Autograph
How Karnataka Results Will Impact Tamil Nadu Politics
How Karnataka Results Will Impact Tamil Nadu Politics
Bommai takes a dig at Cong's 'inability to pick CM'
Bommai takes a dig at Cong's 'inability to pick CM'
Rivalry Reignited! India-Pak face off in SAFF Cup
Rivalry Reignited! India-Pak face off in SAFF Cup
No relief to Gambhir in defamation case against daily
No relief to Gambhir in defamation case against daily

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Sourav Ganguly's security cover upgraded to Z category

Sourav Ganguly's security cover upgraded to Z category

Kohli, Anushka Host Dinner For RCB

Kohli, Anushka Host Dinner For RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances