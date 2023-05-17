Mr & Mrs Jadeja Meet Modi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at his official residence in New Delhi, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

'It was great meeting you @narendramodi saheb. You are a prime example of hard work & dedication for our motherland! I'm sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible,' Jadeja said on Instagram.

With CSK having a few days off before their last IPL 2023 league match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Jadeja seems to be taking break from cricket.

Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Jamnagar North in the PM and the Jadejas' native Gujarat.