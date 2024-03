IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani got off to a good start. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Vidarbha captain Akhsay Wadkar won the toss and elected to bowl in the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

And Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani got off to a solid start and brought up the 50-run opening stand with minimal fuss.

IMAGE:Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane and Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar greet each other before toss on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

They saw off Umesh Yadav and Aditya Thakare before reaching 75 for no loss after one hour of play.